Nina Vee Corbridge Coleman born October 13, 1934 in Smithfield, Utah the daughter of Elwood and Sarah Murray Corbridge. She was raised in Smithfield and graduated from North Cache High School in 1952.

She married DelMar W. Coleman May 6, 1955 in the Logan Temple. They moved to Washington Terrace where they raised three sons who all grew up and some how got married, Douglas (Sheri), Brent (Joan), and Rex (Heather). She had 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her three sons, their wives and their children. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother, Dean and his wife Shirley; sister, LaNae and her husband Russ; and her granddaughter, Amy.

She has held several jobs throughout her life, she was a telephone operator, school librarian and Police dispatcher and secretary.

She held many church positions, and she is a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She had many friends throughout her life whom she cherished very much. And in closing she would like to say “Wow! What a ride!”

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30am at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.