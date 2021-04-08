August 17, 1936 – April 6, 2021 (age 84)

Our sweet angel mother returned to her beloved husband and family on April 6, 2021, in Logan, Utah. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her children.

Norma Ruth Hawkes von Niederhausern was born August 17, 1936, in Logan, Utah, to Percy Smart Hawks and Ida Weyerman. She spent the first nine years of her life living on a farm in Drummond and Farnham, Idaho, helping her Dad and brothers with the potato harvest and learning to sew and can fruit with her mother.

It was here where she learned to play the piano from her cousin, Julia Bell Hawkes. Although she dreaded practicing, she stuck with it and her music became a healing balm to herself and those with a listening ear throughout her life. At the age of nine, her father died, leaving their mother with six children to care for, the youngest being 18-months-old. Norma quickly took on the role as caregiver to her baby brother’s David and Richard, as well as her older brothers.

Shortly after, her family moved to Providence, Utah where she finished out her schooling. Here she performed in many choral groups, playing the leading role in several musicals. She was selected as a finalist in the Providence Centennial Queen pageant. As a teenager she worked as a nurse’s aide at the Logan LDS Hospital, where she nurtured and cared for newborns. Out of high school she became a secretary and worked for Hercules in Salt Lake City.

She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Frankfurt, Germany, and the Northern States Mission in Chicago, Illinois. She studied Early Childhood Education at Utah State University.

While working at the computer lab at Utah State University, she caught the eye of the landscape architect instructor Robert Fredrick von Niederhausern. After a short courtship they were married in the Logan Temple. She gave birth to six children whom she loved and nurtured in an extraordinary way. She became a foster mother to Michael Jake and opened her home and heart to countless souls who needed a safe haven. Everyone who entered her home found healing hugs, encouraging words, a listening ear, yummy meals, beautiful music, and a comforting place to stay.

Norma served in many church assignments including Relief Society President, Stake missionary, working with the youth, and ward pianist/organist. She spent her later life tirelessly and tenderly caring for her Mother, husband, children and grandchildren. She was graceful, witty, affectionate, fun loving, sassy, silly, long suffering, elegant, down to earth, compassionate, and a friend to all.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and four brothers. She is survived by her brother Richard (Glenda) Hawkes, children Nathan (Natalie), David (Laura), Mike Jake, Tina, Teresa, Alene (Les) Graham, Steven (Rachel), 18 grandchildren, and two fur babies Wrinkles and Lily.

Norma’s family would like to express gratitude to IHC Hospice, and Sunset Valley Mortuary for their compassionate care of their Mother.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humanitarian Aid Fund.

Funeral details: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00am at the Logan 10th Ward located at 792 North 500 East in Logan, Utah.

