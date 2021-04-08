Providence woman charged with allegedly defrauding local business

Booking photo for Jennifer C. Larsen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 39-year-old Providence woman accused of forging checks from an employer for almost a year made her initial appearance in 1st District Court. Jennifer C. Larsen was booked into the Cache County Jail in February, before being released on bail.

Larsen participated in a virtual hearing in court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference with her attorney. She has been charged with one count of theft, a second-degree felony; eight counts of forgery and two counts of computer crimes, all third-degree felonies; and two misdemeanors for computer crimes and unlawful use of a financial card. The crimes occurred during a 10-month period in 2020.

Prosecutors claim Larsen stole more than $5,000 from her employer. She allegedly took multiple checks from the company and forged them to herself while managing the business’ payroll.

It’s also alleged Larsen delisted company property for sale online and deleted internet accounts, causing the company’s internet history to be permanently lost, causing a substantial reduction in company sales.

During Wednesday’s court hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar said that terms of a possible plea deal in the case would soon be proposed to Larsen’s defense attorney.

Judge Brian Cannell ordered Larsen to appear again in court April 28.

Larsen didn’t speak during her initial appearance. She could face up to 15 years in prison.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

