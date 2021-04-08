Sharidean Shumway Flint

Sharidean Flint, age 62, passed away on April 6, 2021 at her home in Hyde Park, Utah from Cancer.

She was born on August 31, 1958 in Monticello, Utah to Dean and Sharon Shumway.

She spent her younger years in Blanding, Utah where she loved being in a small town and spending time with her grandparents.

She later moved to Layton where she met and married her eternal companion, Kevin Flint, in the Salt Lake Temple on June 16, 1978. They have 5 children and 7 grandchildren.

Sharidean had a great sense of humor that was the hallmark of her personality. She loved her family and inspired all that she met to be a be better. She loved people and loved to serve.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various callings.

She loved her dogs and horses and loved spending time with family in the great outdoors.

She has been the mayor of Hyde Park City and also served on the City Council.

Sharidean is survived by her husband, Kevin of Hyde Park; by two sons and three daughters, Brandon (Karri) Flint of Tustin, California; Kyle (Codi) Flint of Grand Junction, Colorado; Jessica (Branden) Silva of Draper, Utah; Kelsea (Brandon) Nelson of Sandy, Utah; Noelle Flint of Bluffdale, Utah and by four brothers and five sisters.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the North Park Police Department by calling 435-753-7600.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Hyde Park Stake Center, 535 East 200 South, Hyde Park, Utah. There will be a public viewing Friday, April 9, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00pm at the stake center.

Interment will be in the Hyde Park City Cemetery, 425 East Center Street, Hyde Park, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.