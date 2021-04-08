Utah mask mandate ends Saturday; businesses may still require face-coverings

Photo by Avelino Calvar Martinez from Burst

Utah’s mask mandate ends Saturday but some businesses will continue to require masks thanks to a law passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Spencer Cox.

In March Gov. Cox told state employees that a mask mandate would stay in place for state buildings through May 31.

Following federal rules the Salt Lake City International Airport will continue to require face masks on the premises. Only ticketed passengers, employees and others doing business in the airport can enter the facilities.

Those riding UTA buses, TRAX or FrontRunner still must wear masks. That includes employees.

Masks will be required at Utah Jazz home games, at Real Salt Lake games at Rio Tinto Stadium as well as Salt Lake Bees games at Smith’s Ballpark.

Those attending Utah’s Hogle Zoo and Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper will be required to wear masks in addition to those visiting Intermountain Healthcare facilities.

The Utah Department of Health Thursday reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths, four of which occurred before March 18, 202. That means the total coronavirus deaths in Utah over the course of the pandemic to 2,149.

A total of 483 new positive cases of the virus are included on the state’s new report Thursday and 35 of those were found in northern Utah. There have been 20,914 positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

According to the state health department 42,688 more vaccines were administered since Wednesday. Vaccinations in Utah now total over 1.6 million.

Since the start of the outbreak 388,909 Utahns have contracted COVID-19.

Over 2.4 million Utahns have been tested as of Thursday and there have been 4.34 million total tests administered in the state. Since Wednesday 6,848 people were tested for the first time and a total of 16,029 tests were administered.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 fewer than Wednesday and that includes 55 in intensive care units.

In Idaho there have been 182,531 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,980 COVID-19 deaths. In three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,159 positive cases in Franklin County, 371 in Bear Lake County and 349 in Oneida County.