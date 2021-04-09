Anti-government activist Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse

This image taken from video shows anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, rear, being wheeled into an elevator in a chair following his arrest at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Authorities arrested Bundy after he refused to leave a meeting room where a few hours earlier angry protesters forced out lawmakers. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested on suspicion of trespassing twice in two hours at the Idaho Statehouse.

Police said he returned to the Capitol buildng Thursday shortly after bailing out of jail on the first arrest. The Emmett, Idaho, resident known for leading a 2016 armed standoff at an Oregon wildlife refuge has now been arrested four times on trespassing allegations at the Statehouse since August, and has been banned from the building for a year.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Bundy was at the Capitol on Thursday. Video taken by an onlooker showed state troopers wheeling him out of the building on a large hand-cart.