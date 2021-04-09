Eccles Theratre dance program to feature two world premiers

Choreographer Charles O. Anderson (center) performs one of his dance compositions. The Ririe Woodbury Dance Company will offer the world premiere of Anderson's composition "Rites" at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Monday.

LOGAN – Utah’s renowned Ririe Woodbury Dance Company will debut not one, but two world premiere movement compositions during the troupe’s performance at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Monday, April 12.

CacheARTS managing director Wendi Hassan said Friday that she was thrilled to announce that unexpected change to the dance company’s upcoming program.

“This is the company’s return to live performance (since the coronavirus outbreak),” she explained. “Because the company has been allowed to rehearse, but hasn’t had any chances to perform, they now have two new works ready.”

Based in Salt Lake City, the Ririe Woodbury Dance Company is Utah’s foremost contemporary dance troupe. The company was founded in 1964 by University of Utah dance professors Joan Woodbury and Shirley Ririe. Its mission is to promote contemporary works of choreographic art by creating and performing original modern dances while increasing public understanding of and appreciation for the art of dance through educational outreach programs in public schools and in universities.

In Logan, The Ririe Woodbury dancers will perform “Rites,” by African-American choreographer Charles O. Anderson, and “In the Moment Somehow Secluded,” choreographed by Yin Yue.

“Rites” is described as a rhythmic meditation inspired by U.S. civil rights movements, which Anderson believes encompasses the struggles of Blacks, women, Hispanics and recent LGBTQIA individuals.

“Rites” explores the roots of contemporary dance, which can be traced back to Africa. It can also be viewed as a ritual that expresses the pain of marginalized people who are not being included in the American Dream.

Anderson says that his work imagines, embodies and accepts that pain while investigating what it means to be resilient and to resist the ongoing oppression of society.

A graduate of dance programs at Cornell and Temple universities, Anderson specializes in merging traditional and contemporary African dance styles with the more stylized forms of western dance. He is a fellow of the Pew Center for the Arts & Heritage.

A native of Shanghai, Yin Yue has been making waves in U.S. contemporary dance circles since 2006. Her background combines the study of classical ballet techniques with traditional Chinese classical and folk dancing.

Tickets for the Ririe Woodbury performance at the Eccles Theatre will be limited by the need to provide social distance spacing between groups of ticket holders. Patrons will also be checked for coronavirus symptoms at the door and be required to wear face coverings throughout the performance.

Curtain time for the dance program will be 7:30 p.m. on Monday.