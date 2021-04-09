Fire officials effectively conduct 2 prescribed burns in Cache Valley

Slash piles of juniper trees and underbrush burning at the mouth of Providence Canyon, April 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Logan Ranger District).

LOGAN — Fire crews successfully completed two prescribed burns in Cache County that produced thick smoke in parts of the valley Thursday. The fires were located east of Providence and on Mt. Pisgah, near Sardine Canyon.

The Logan Ranger District reported Thursday night, they had successfully completed burning slash piles to reduce hazardous fuels in Providence Canyon. The fires were started by fire crews from the US Forest Service, Utah Division of Forestry Fire and State Lands, and Cache County resources.

The second slash pile fires were conducted by Cache County fire fighters above the Pisgah Stone Products rock quarry. It also produced smoke that was seen by many residents and motorists driving through Sardine Canyon.

Cache County Fire Marshal Jason Winn said the slash piles are burned this time of year because the threat of forest fires is lower. Crews were onsite during the entire operations.

The prescribed burns destroyed juniper trees and underbrush that had been drying out after being cleared last year. Burning them helps improve wildlife habitat and prevent future forest fires.

Winn said there might be some residual smoke produced Friday and crews will continue to monitor the areas.

