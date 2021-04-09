April 28, 1958 – April 7, 2021 (age 62)



Gregg Arlo Marcusen passed away on April 7, 2021 in St George, Utah, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Sacramento, California on April 28, 1958 to Arlo Reid Marcusen and Joyce Anderson Marcusen. He grew up in the Sacramento area and graduated from Rio Americano High School.

He then attended the University of Utah, graduating with a BS degree in Economics. He worked for several years for the State of Utah and then Salt Lake County before moving to St. George.

Gregg had a very kind heart and was always on the side of the underdog and under privileged. He loved his sisters and their families and was a very thoughtful, helpful and devoted son to his mother. He will be greatly missed by his family and those who knew him.

He is survived by his mother and sisters, Terri (Jake Wooley) and Dawn (Ken Stevens), as well as several nieces and nephews of two generations. He is preceded in death by his father.

A family graveside service will be held at the Hyrum City Cemetery, 500 East Main Street, Hyrum, Utah.

