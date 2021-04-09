Hyde Park child hospitalized after being found in home hot-tub

HYDE PARK — A four-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after her family found her floating in a hot-tub. The accident was reported Friday afternoon at a home near 832 E. 20 S.

According to emergency radio traffic, the girl’s family called 911, reporting she was found inside the hot-tub. She had allegedly been submerged for approximately 30 seconds.

As police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene, the family told dispatch operators the girl had begun to regain consciousness. She was lethargic and struggling to breath.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene and continued life-saving treatment. They then transported her to the hospital.

North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black said the child was conscious and alert when she was loaded into the ambulance.

will@cvradio.com