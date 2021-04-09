Jerry Loveall Gillette

September 1, 1930 – April 6, 2021 (age 90)



Loving wife, mother, daughter, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home early Tuesday morning.

She left behind her husband Eugene “Gene” Gillette; 3 children Robert McEwan, Mark McEwan and Pam, Barbara Undhjem and Brent; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents Raymon Loveall and LaRue Richardson; her siblings Byron Loveall, Lois Buckway, Wayne Loveall , Doreen Long and her grandson Jared Undhjem. She was the last of her siblings and we know that the reunion in Heaven and chat following her death was a joyous one.

She loved her family unconditionally, and made each of them feel as if she loved them the most. And she did; whomever she was with at the moment, she loved them best!

She loved to read, play cards, travel and softball, which she taught us all to play at an early age. She played softball with the family last Memorial Day, and she hit the ball and everything!

She loved to watch whichever sport her children or grandchildren played and cheered them on.

She loved going to the Oregon Coast with her sisters.

Until December when she had her accident, she drove herself everywhere. She was active all the time.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing in the choir. She said beautiful music brought her closer to the spirit than anything else. We will miss her greatly and all the love she so freely gave.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, April 10, 2021 beginning at 11:00am at the Millville 5th Ward LDS Chapel, 110 South and Main Street, Millville, Utah with a viewing prior beginning at 10:00am.

Interment will take place in the Millville Cemetery. 310 East 100 North, Millville, Utah.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Jerry