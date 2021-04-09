January 7, 1975 – April 4, 2021 (age 46)

Krista Sagers Andersen passed away on April 4, 2021, due to an unforeseeable ATV accident. Krista passed away doing the thing she loves most, being with her family.

Her family was the most important thing in her life. She shied away from the spotlight instead she could be found backstage being her family’s number one cheerleader. Whether it was her husband’s accolades from work, dance championships, band competitions, missions, or sports she was always there.

Krista was born in Delta, Utah to Lynn and Kay (Ellen) Sagers on January 7, 1975. Krista grew up in Wellsville, Utah. She was the second eldest of 5 siblings. She grew up combatting the antics of her three brothers Dallon, Val, and Kirk and looking out for her little sister Michelle.

Krista, graduated from Mountain Crest High School in 1993, where she excelled in marching band and academics. She later attended Snow College. From there she later met her husband country dancing at the “Palace” in Provo. It was a whirlwind romance. She was proposed to and suckered into marrying the love of her life, Erik Andersen, from South Jordan, Utah.

They were sealed for all eternity in the Logan Temple on July 7, 1994. They moved to West Jordan, Utah where Krista became a mom to their first three children. Eventually, they moved to Mendon, Utah under the beautiful Mendon Mountains, where their fourth kiddo was born.

Krista loved her family and sharing adventures with them. She was always the “party planner” and her cakes could rival a professional baker. Often it was remarked, “If Krista didn’t plan anything, we wouldn’t have gone anywhere.” Krista loved traveling, seeing different cultures, and experiencing different places, foods, and people. She has been to ⅔ of the United States, to Peru, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Germany, Thailand, Korea, Uganda and had one planned for Vietnam. If there wasn’t an adventure in the works she was always looking for the next one.

Her many adventures included numerous escapades in Utah’s red rock country, snowshoeing in Logan Canyon, and being chased by monkeys in Uganda. Once while traveling with her husband, they were riding on an elephant in Thailand. The driver of the elephant slid down the trunk to visit a tree. They both looked at each other in fear as the elephant started to wander into the jungle following his driver. Both were wondering if the elephant starts to run, how do we get off? And how do you say “whoa” in Thai anyway. But even more than these experiences it was the family and friends she shared them with that meant the most to her.

This dear, wonderful woman loved to serve others. She always put others first, and was constantly on the go serving those she loved. She especially loved children and youth. She adored the young women she served as a leader of within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a beloved aunt, and would volunteer to babysit anyone’s kids.

She also worked as a reading aid at Mountainside Elementary in Mendon, Utah. She loved helping the children she worked with and even helped an ESL student, and found joy in teaching a new language.

Krista loved to read and learn. She was constantly learning “How to”. From how to choose the best show hog, how to get yellow stains out of white shirts, and how to teach…. She possessed a wealth of knowledge she used to help those around her.

Krista loves her kids with all her heart, might, mind and soul: Colton Erik (Sarah Palmer), Logan Carl (Madison Flippence), Kenna Lynn, and Taysen Taylor Andersen. She will be dearly missed by all of them.

“Krista thanks for letting us live in your adventure we call life. You are an amazing wife, mom, sister, aunt, and daughter. We all love you and you will be dearly missed, until our next adventure together! Love ya Babe!”

Those wishing to pay their respects to the family may attend a viewing on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Mendon Stake Center, 460 South 5800 West, Mendon, Utah. Funeral services will also be held at the Mendon Stake Center, on Monday April 12, 2021. Pre-viewing 9:30 – 10:30am, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00am.

