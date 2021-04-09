July 26, 1960 – April 6, 2021 (age 60)

Lisbeth Tripp Little passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in the early morning.

She is survived by her husband, Martin Little; her children Brandon Little, Kameron (Courtney), Skylar (Frank) Little, Clarinda (Christian) Teague; and her siblings Janet (David) Kanongata’a, Carolan (Brent) Hunter, Scott (Judy), and Margaret (Vernal) Bowden.

She was married in the Logan Temple to her eternal companion in 1986. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, she emulated the teachings of the Savior which is evidenced by the spirit felt in her home. She exceeded in her church callings that included: Primary chorister, Young Woman’s Presidency, Sacrament chorister, Cub Scout Leader, and Primary teacher.

She had the love for music. Lisbeth enjoyed tap and ballroom dancing. She played the piano and attempted to teach her children to no avail (sorry Mom). She claimed that she couldn’t sing, but that didn’t stop her from leading others in song, teaching the love for music.

She fulfilled her lifelong calling of being a mother and was darn good at it. Lisbeth was a true mama bear and a terrific advocate for her handicapped children. She taught her children to care and love and be the best person they can be. She encouraged them to always do their best. Lisbeth always placed others before herself right up to the very end.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Karla and Boyd Tripp, and daughter, Sarah.

She is dearly loved and her absence will be felt by all of those who knew her.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Smithfield 2nd Ward Chapel, 300 East 600 North, Smithfield, Utah. There will be a viewing on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Smithfield 2nd Ward Chapel, 300 East 600 North, Smithfield, Utah from 6:00 – 8:00pm and a viewing prior to the services on Friday from 10:30 – 11:30am in the church.

Interment will be in the Hyrum City Cemetery, 500 East Main Street, Hyrum, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.