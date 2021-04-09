Search underway for missing North Logan teenager

North Logan resident Savanna Peterson, reportedly last seen in Las Vegas (Courtesy: We Help The Missing).

NORTH LOGAN — Law enforcement in multiple states are looking for a missing girl from North Logan. Savanna Petersen reportedly ran away last Saturday with five other individuals.

North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black said officers had been searching for Petersen after receiving a report that she had voluntarily left home. They had also notified neighboring agencies.

According to Kay Nolan, Case Liaison for We Help The Missing, Petersen was last known to be in the area of Pecos Road in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 2. She and the other individuals were picked up on the strip in Vegas in a stolen vehicle, a 19-year-old man had taken from his uncle.

Las Vegas Metro Police booked the vehicle’s driver into jail. The other 5 juveniles were put in a youth shelter.

Nolan said, Petersen and 2 boys left the facility before their parents could come and get them. The group had been participating in self destructive behavior.

Petersen is reportedly 4’11” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has blonde hair with her bangs dyed pink and blue eyes. Both of her ears are pierced, along with her septum and left side of her nose. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the silhouettes of two people sitting back-to-back and jeans with holes in them.

Black said officers do not believe Petersen would travel back to northern Utah. Anyone with information about her possible whereabouts, is asked to contact local law enforcement.

will@cvradio.com