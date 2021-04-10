Another COVID-19 death found in northern Utah

COVID-19 antigen test

Friday, a Cache Valley man became the 95th northern Utah resident to die from the coronavirus. A Cache County resident, older than 85, he was not hospitalized at the time of death.

Utah’s death toll from the virus grew by nine Friday, to 2,157. One death previously reported on Feb. 21, 2021 was retracted. Eight of Friday’s nine new deaths occurred before March 18, 2021.

Most of the COVID deaths in northern Utah come from Box Elder County (50) and Cache County (45). There have been none in Rich County.

A total of 444 new positive cases of the virus are included on the state’s new report Friday and 29 of those were found in the tri-county area of northern Utah.

Since the start of the pandemic over a year ago there have been 20,943 total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. (20,563 of those patients are described as “recovered.”) Most of the cases were found in Cache County (15,665) followed by Box Elder County (5,116) and Rich County (143).

To date, 90,479 vaccine doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District, including 64,810 in Cache County, 24,372 in Box Elder County and 1,297 in Rich County. That means 21 percent of all adults in the three northern Utah counties have been vaccinated.

According to the state health department 46,995 more vaccines were administered since Thursday. Vaccinations in Utah now total nearly 1.7 million. All Utahns who are now fully vaccinated amount to 649,354.

Since the start of the outbreak 389,353 Utahns have contracted COVID-19.

Almost 2.5 million Utahns have been tested as of Friday and there have been 4.35 million total tests administered in the state. Since Thursday 5,264 people were tested for the first time and a total of 12,293 tests were administered.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, two more than Thursday and that includes 55 in intensive care units.

In Idaho there have been 182,841 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,989 COVID-19 deaths. In three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,162 positive cases in Franklin County, 371 in Bear Lake County and 349 in Oneida County.