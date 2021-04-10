Idaho man hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash

Written by Will Feelright
April 10, 2021

DOWNEY — A two-vehicle crash in southeast Idaho sent a man to the hospital. The accident occurred around 1:15 p.m. along US-91, just south of Downey.

Idaho State Police report, a 37-year-old Lava Hot Springs man, Jeremiah J. Hancock, and his passenger, 33-year-old Erich C. Johnson, also of Lava Hot Springs, were travelling southbound on US91 in a 2007 GMC Sierra hauling a gooseneck trailer. Newell R. Jenkins, a 77-year-old Bancroft man was also travelling southbound on US91 in a Freightliner semi-truck pulling a trailer.

Officers said, Jenkins attempted to make a U-turn to travel northbound when Hancock’s vehicle struck the front of the semi-truck. The GMC Sierra went off the left shoulder and overturned.

Neither Hancock or his passenger, Johnson, were wearing seat belts. Johnson was transported to Portneuf Regional Medical Center by ground ambulance.

Jenkins was wearing a seat belt.

The northbound lane was blocked for approximately one and a half hours.

