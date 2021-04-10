Utah Festival Opera sets auditions for ‘The Cafe Plays’

LOGAN – While the Utah Festival Opera & Musical Theatre’s 2021 season is still in doubt, Cache’s Valley foremost performing arts company is nevertheless moving ahead with plans for at least one live stage production this summer.

UFOMT has announced open auditions on April 13 for “The Café Plays: Bluebirds and Lambs in an Idle Isle.” The auditions will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. that day at UFOMT headquarters in the Dansante Building in Logan.

“The Café Plays” is a collection of fictional tales taken from the histories of three of Utah’s oldest eateries – the now defunct Lamb’s Grill in Salt Lake City, the Idle Isle Café in Brigham City and Logan’s own Bluebird Restaurant.

The three-act play was written by Logan resident and former Utah State University professor Lynda Linford based on anecdotes and recollections of patrons and employees of those restaurants that she began gathering in 2005.

“The Café Plays” is scheduled to be performed June 2 to 5 at the Utah Theatre on Center Street in Logan. Rehearsals for the upcoming production will begin in mid-April.

There are roles available for nine women and eight men aged 18 to 65, according to a post on the UFOMT Facebook page. Script excerpts can be obtained by calling 435-757-0356, but prepared audition pieces are also acceptable.

“The Café Plays” will be the first live performance at the Utah Theatre since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March of 2020, although the restored movie palace has continued screening classic films throughout the pandemic.

The Dansante Building is located at 59 South, 100 West in Logan.