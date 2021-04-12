Advisory: US Marshals in Utah warn of phone scam

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) in Utah is warning citizens to be aware of a recent phone scam that is once again targeting residents. This version of the scam tells potential victims that they have a warrant for their arrest and to avoid being placed in jail, they must withdraw cash and meet fake deputy U.S. Marshals at various locations to pay a fine.

To some, the scam may appear legitimate as the scammers often use the names of actual Federal Judges and real well-known locations in the area.

Law enforcement agencies remind citizens that they don’t collect cash fines. If they do call a citizen regarding an active warrant it would be to coordinate a surrender, not to collect a payment.

U.S. Marshal for the District of Utah Matthew D. Harris said, “Scammers have once again taken the opportunity to tug on the fears of our citizens. They may also be getting more aggressive, understanding that many Americans have just received a stimulus payment. Do not under any circumstance pay cash to anyone posing as a Deputy U.S Marshal.”

Should you receive a call that you believe is fraud or are uncertain about its nature, call local law enforcement.

will@cvradio.com