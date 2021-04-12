Betty Ann Waring Allred

November 11, 1935 ~ April 2, 2021 (age 85)

There was dancing and much rejoicing in Heaven on April 2, 2021 when our beautiful Mother passed peacefully in her sleep with her guardian angels attending. No doubt it was a sweet reunion as Mom again met Dad along with other loved ones who were there to greet her. Yet, it is with heavy hearts that we say good-bye to our loving Mother here on Earth.

Alzheimer’s disease robbed her of her memories and abilities, yet her sweet spirit was strong and the disease could not take her kindness and gratitude. She was the victor, as she remained pleasant and gracious to the very end.

Betty was born in Fairview, Wyoming on November 11, 1935 to Robert W and Leila Anne Ellis Waring, the third of four children. She spent her growing up years in Smoot, Wyoming and enjoyed many summers in Idaho with her Ellis cousins whom she loved.

Betty graduated from Star Valley High in 1953. She and Dad met on a blind date and were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on February 14, 1956. Their union was blessed with six children who love and honor these good parents.

During her growing up years, Mom struggled with reading. She overcame this challenge by reading children’s books to us. With perseverance, her reading skills increased. She read to us every night and we each treasure the memories we have of time together with our Mom reading to us.

“You may have tangible wealth untold; caskets of jewels and coffers of gold. Richer than I you can never be. I had a mother who read to me.” ~ Strickland Gillian

Mom was inclusive; serving people was her life and her gift. Even to the end of her life she was blessing others in ways that only Mom could do.

She was always there for us with patient listening ears. She would take in every detail, celebrating the happy times and giving wise advice in our times of struggle. Most often her counsel to us would be, “Find someone to serve.” Not only did she say it, she lived it.

She was well known for her wonderful bread, baked weekly, homemade cottage cheese and her Boston Cream Fudge. There was always something delicious simmering on the stove. No one left her home feeling hungry or unloved, if she could help it. She was an expert homemaker and took pride in her work.

She and Dad were very resourceful as they raised their six children. Dad was often called away to help with someone’s broken down farm machinery as we were headed out the door for a family outing, but Mom would have a “Plan B” in her back pocket to help keep us entertained.

Dad was always in a hurry, but Mom liked to take her time. She enjoyed going on walks with her grandchildren letting them stop and pick dandelions, look at every flower, stick, ant, and roly-poly bug. She liked to feed the birds and saved her crumbs and scraps to put out by the fence for the critters.

She loved to travel and took many trips with family, but mostly, Mom was content wherever she was. She listened to Paul Harvey faithfully and always had music playing. Some of her favorite artists were Jim Reeves and Charlie Pride. When Dad would come into the house and music was playing, he would take Mom (or whomever was there) for a swing around the kitchen and living room. Mom and Dad loved to dance the foxtrot, waltz and jitterbug.

Mom was consistent; if she said it, you could count on it. She and Dad had many happy years raising their family in Orem, Utah and in Fairview and Green River, Wyoming.

As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Mom served in many capacities, but of all her callings, Nursery Leader was her favorite. She and Dad served together on two LDS Farm Management Missions at Martin’s Cove, Wyoming and Elberta, Utah. They volunteered at the Stake Welfare Farm in Hurricane, Utah and at LDS temples.

Along with her husband of 60 years, Kaye White Allred, those who welcomed her back to her eternal home were her parents Robert and Leila Anne, sister Leila Maude, brother Robert Gordon, two grandsons, William Clete Ridd, Andrew Allred Schwab and great grandson, Weston Clete Seare.

Mom is survived by her six children Ann (Robert) Vance of Bothwell, Utah; Tawna (Trent) Ridd of Ivins, Utah; Danette (Wayne) Labrum of Riverton, Utah; Rustin W. (Miwako) of Plano, Texas; Valeta (Orrin) Schwab of Providence, Utah; and Mitzi Jo Allred of Fairview, Wyoming. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and her younger sister Patricia Wolfley.

A special thanks to everyone who helped care for Mom along the way. Thanks for the cards, the visits, the phone calls, the prayers and the tender loving care. There are many who did so much and served diligently in beautiful ways. Your kindnesses are written on our hearts and noted in Heaven. Thank you ♡

Visitations will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 11:00am – 12:20pm at the Fairview Ward building, 104 Johnny Miller Drive, Afton, Wyoming. The service will start at 12:30pm in the Chapel.

Interment in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview Wyoming.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Schwab Mortuary.