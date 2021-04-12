Charlene Peek Hansen passed away peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at home, after a courageous battle with Leukemia.

Charlene was 89 years old, born January 3, 1932, in Trenton, Utah to Kefford M. Peek and Maurine Mortensen Peek.

Charlene met the love of her life, Denzil W. Hansen. They were married in the Logan Temple on November 9, 1951.

Charlene was enrolled in the nursing program when she met Denzil. You could not be married and attend, so she made the choice she never regretted, and together they built a life they loved for 61 years.

Charlene was a gifted artist, painting many pictures for her friends and family always winning a blue ribbon at Hooper Tomato Days. She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, knitting, golfing, camping, and for 25 years meeting once a month to play Pinochle with her friends. She was a talented cake decorator, known for the intricate lace icing on wedding cakes. Charlene and Den spent over 40 years having the time of their lives with “The Hooper Gang”. They would spend countless hours laughing, singing, playing games, and forming forever friendships.

Charlene was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings. She especially enjoyed working with the Young Women and serving as Relief Society President. Charlene was also a dedicated member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and valued her time spent honoring and representing the history of her ancestors.

Charlene is survived by her children Brett, Becky, Bart (Shery), Cassie (Chris), Tiffany; six granddaughters, three grandsons, eight great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson. Charlene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Denzil and her mother and father.

We extend a sincere thank you to her wonderful Oncologist, Dr. Belisario Arango, the staff of Utah Hematology Oncology, Suncrest Hospice, the Relief Society Sisters, and her thoughtful neighbors.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Hooper Pioneer Ward Chapel, 5000 South 5900 West, Hooper, Utah. The family will meet with friends Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Lindquist’s Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South, Roy, Utah and Friday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the church.

Interment, Hooper City Cemetery, 5301 South 6300 West, Hooper, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.