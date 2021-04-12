Connie Rae Wright *Updated Service Info*

May 18, 1941 – December 13, 2020 (age 79)

Connie Rae Wright, 79, peacefully returned home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on May 18, 1941 to Arthur and Clarinda Markham. She was the fifth child and baby of the family. She always gave her mother and siblings a run for their money with her spunky personality and tricks that she would play on them!

Connie grew up in the Salt Lake area and graduated from Granite High School.

She married Kenneth Scott Wright on July 2, 1960. They were blessed with two daughters, Christie Rae and Kenna Marie. They lived in Idaho and then moved to Nibley, Utah in 1974.

Ken and Connie owned and operated a water well drilling business, Wright Drilling, Inc. Together they enjoyed traveling, participating in several bowling leagues, enjoying the sunshine, golfing, and raising several horses, dogs, and cats.

Connie was always dressed in the most stylish clothes with matching jewelry. She loved her family more than anything, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to spoil them and would always try to buy the funniest, loudest gifts she could find and then giggle because she knew they would have to keep the gift at their house!

Connie loved crossword puzzles and reading the funnies in the newspaper. Her diet consisted of drinking Diet Dr. Pepper, eating chips and salsa, gummy bears, and dark chocolate covered cherries!

After Ken passed away, she moved to Mesquite, Nevada, because she loved the sunshine, hot weather, and playing poker. She even had her own personal slot machine at her house!

Connie would make a new friend wherever she went. She always made them feel welcome and was willing to help anyone in need. She had the sassiest and most feisty personality and she was loved for it. Connie had a deep love for animals.

Her favorite holiday is Christmas. She was like a little kid and couldn’t sleep on Christmas Eve. She would start calling the family around 5:00am to see if they were awake! Although Mom and Grams will be sorely missed, we can’t think of a better way for her to spend Christmas this year than to be with her loved ones in heaven.

Connie was preceded in death by Ken (husband), parents, Arthur and Clarinda, siblings, Margie, Harriet, Donald and June.

She is survived by her two daughters, Christie (Kelly) Higbee and Kenna Forsberg; grandchildren, Tara Miller, Amber (Greg) Taylor, and Todd (Heather) Higbee; and great-grandchildren, Tysen, Jaxen and EJ Miller, Aspen Taylor, Ryker and Taysom Higbee.

Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Millville City Cemetery, 310 East 100 North, Millville, Utah

There will be a Celebration of Connie’s life after the Graveside Service at the Nibley City Building, 455 West 3200 South, Nibley, Utah from 1:00 – 3:00pm for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Connie’s name to the Cache Humane Society.