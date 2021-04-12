June 5, 1947 – April 8, 2021 (age 73)

On April 8, 2021 our loving husband, dad and grandpa, Everett Henry Reynolds, passed away suddenly.

He was born June 1947 to Charles and Mildred Harris Reynolds in Geneva, New York.

He graduated from Frontier High School and General Motors Institute. He has worked at General Motors, Thiokol, Flying J, and Hill Field Air Force Base.

He married Shelley Shaffer in September 1997.

He was a member of Search and Rescue.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sarah, sister-in-law Arlene, and granddaughter Jenessa.

He is survived by his wife Shelley, children Julie Donley, Codi (Erik) Schmid, Heather (Darren) Sandberg, Laura Reynolds, Charles (Brittney) Reynolds, and Jonathon Reynolds, brother Patrick Reynolds. 11 grandchildren and 13 nieces and nephews.

He was a man of mystery and dearly loved. “OK-Be good now”

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah at 11:00am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.