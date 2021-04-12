Governor decries violence in Utah when businesses require masks

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox speaks during a briefing at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News, via AP, Pool, File)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a strong response after several separate incidents in Salt Lake City where individuals allegedly threatened violence when asked to wear masks.

Sunday an employee at the Stockist at 875 E. 900 South said a man threatened to return with a gun and shoot the place up when he was asked to put on a mask. The store’s owner closed the store for the day and contacted authorities.

Also Sunday, a man allegedly threatened to shoot a Utah Transit Authority employee who asked him to put on a mask. UTA police arrested the man.

The Governor said, “We strongly condemn the threats of violence made against employees and businesses requiring patrons to wear masks. Individuals who make such threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Utah’s mask mandate ended Saturday but private businesses are allowed to require customers to wear masks.

Latest totals Monday from the Utah Department of Health indicate there have been 2,159 COVID-19 deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic but no new deaths were reported Sunday or Monday.

Monday there were 185 new positive cases of the virus included on the state’s new report, four of them in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. There have been 390,289 positive cases in Utah the last 13 months with 20,990 in northern Utah.

According to the state health department 4,937 more vaccines were administered since Sunday and vaccinations in Utah now total just over 1.7 million. All Utahns who are now fully vaccinated total 681,799.

Almost 2.5 million Utahns have been tested as of Monday and there have been nearly 4.4 million total tests administered in the state. Since Sunday 2,519 people were tested for the first time and a total of 4,813 tests were administered.

There were 122 people hospitalized the past day, 21 fewer than 24 hours earlier and 61 of those are in intensive care units. That is eight more than the last report. (UDOH said a reporting issue Sunday left hospitalization numbers lower than expected.)

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 398 per day.

In Idaho there have been 183,374 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,993 COVID-19 deaths. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,162 positive cases in Franklin County, 371 in Bear Lake County and 349 in Oneida County.