Hyrum woman pleads guilty to multiple forgeries after trying to pass counterfeit money at local businesses

Booking photo for Ana A. Martinez (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Hyrum woman has admitted to passing counterfeit money and using stolen credit cards. Ana A. Martinez accepted a plea deal that could send her to prison.

Martinez participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. She pleaded guilty to four counts of forgery and one count of unlawful acquisition of a financial card, all third-degree felonies. 11 remaining charges against her were dropped by prosecutors as part of the plea agreement.

Martinez was first arrested in September after deputies were called to a fast food restaurant in Hyrum. Employees reported that she had allegedly tried to pay for her food with $120 of counterfeit currency. Cashiers suspected the money was phony and stalled her food order until law enforcement could arrive.

Deputies questioned Martinez, who allegedly admitted to knowing the money was counterfeit. She had $421 worth of fake bills in her possession that she claimed to have stolen from someone in Las Vegas.

Martinez also claimed to have used counterfeit bills at a nearby convenience store.

On Nov. 13, deputies responded to a home in Lewiston. The resident reported that she had heard noises in the house and suspected that Martinez was trying to get inside. The woman said the suspect had lived there previously and was producing counterfeit money using a photocopier.

Deputies located Martinez asleep inside a parked car near the home. There was also drug paraphernalia and several white photocopiers near her. A driver’s license and two financial transaction cards belonging to other people, along with two counterfeit bills were also found.

On Jan. 19, co-defendant Omar Carillo-Delacruz waived his right to a preliminary hearing and accepted a plea deal. The 33-year-old Logan man was sentenced last week to 82 days in jail and three years probation.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Brandon Maynard scheduled sentencing for May 24. He also ordered the defendant to undergo a presentence report about her criminal history, compiled by probation agents.

Martinez is currently being held in the Cache County Jail without bail. She could face more than five years in prison.

