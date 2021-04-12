April 23, 1928 ~ April 8, 2021 (age 92)

LaMar Bourne was born April 23, 1928 to George Vernon and Florence Ireta in Fielding, Utah the seventh of eight children.

He married Annivor Petersen in March 1953. Then later married in the St George temple 1974 where they were also sealed to their children. He was a caring father, husband and grandfather.

LaMar was a veteran enlisted in the United States Navy.

He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in several bishoprics.

His favorite hobbies were farming, gardening, and collecting rocks. He was know for his chocolate making.

He is survived by children Jeff, Lori, Alicia and Brad; twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; and daughter Debbie.

Funeral Services will be held at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah on Saturday April 17, 2021 at 12:00 noon. There will be a viewing from 11:00 – 11:45am.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom of the page.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.