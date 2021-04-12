August 30, 1961 – April 2, 2021 (age 59)

Ned Allen Gines, 59, born August 30, 1961, died suddenly April 2, 2021, of a heart attack.

He was the oldest son of Allen N. Gines and Vida B. Gines of River Heights, Utah, and the father of Madeline Rose who was the light of his life.

Ned graduated from Sky View High School in 1979 and attended Utah State University and University of Arizona, studying math, physics, and chemistry.

He was an electrician by trade, primarily working for Sparks Electric and Voltstar Productions. He was also a brilliant sound engineer. Ned found success and joy in the music industry with his businesses Noyz Toyz, Holladay Records, and Avon Sound Recording, where he worked with many talented musicians.

Ned was a passionate and extraordinary man. He lived and loved with intensity; his free-spirited nature had an impact on all who knew him. From a young age he loved to motorcycle, water ski, and snow ski. He was an expert fisherman, amazing chef, and gifted musician, singer, and songwriter. He loved baseball, traveling, and live music. Most of all, Ned cherished his relationships with his baby girl, Maddy Rose, and his vast family of friends. He will live on through her and in the hearts of all who knew him and loved him.

Ned Allen is survived by his mother Vida Gines; his daughters Madeline Robles (Alex) and Casio Fredrickson (Jared); his grandkids Allison and Oliver; his brothers Ron Gines (Melinda Petro) and Rob Gines (Lori); the following nieces and nephews: Kerrick Gines, Sequoia Gines, Janessa Norton, Kirany Bennett, and Payton Tremayne; and his friend and traveling companion, Kevin Kirkham.

We take great comfort that Ned is now with his father Al Gines, his best dog Dutch, his grandparents, and his many dear friends that he had lost in this life.

At his request, he has been cremated and there will not be a funeral. We will have a celebration of his life at a later date.