New Nibley city manager says it might be a long summer for road construction, but it’s worth it.

Nibley is one community in Cache County undergoing considerable growth. One of the signs of that growth is improvement in infrastructure.

New city manager Justin Maughan was a guest on KVNU’s For the People program on Monday where he updated the situation with 32-hundred South, which is a major passageway through the south part of the city.

Dominion Energy is installing new pressurized gas lines and the city is using the occasion to replace some brittle concrete on the road as well.

“Originally we hadn’t anticipated having enough funds available to do the entire roadway and we were really focused on half the roadway. We were just going to do the south half where the gas line is going in. But when we got into it, and because we’ve been saving and planning for the last few years with our class C funding, we’re actually able to fund the entire roadway with new asphalt. So I wish I could tell you it’s going to get better sometime soon, but it’s going to be a long summer of getting that gas line in and then getting that asphalt replaced on 32-hundred south,” Maughan explained.

That’s not the only project being done along that roadway.

“In addition to those 2 items, that we have been planning now since 2017-ish, to put in a roundabout and align an offset intersection at 12-hundred West and 32-hundred South. That project is currently out to bid right now and will follow directly on the heels of that project.”

Maughan said these projects will help the city manage the growth and get ahead of things.

He thinks the city is closing in on about 8-thousand residents, and he said many people want things to stay the same. Maughan said they are trying to accomplish that with smart planning for growth.

AUDIO: Nibley city manager Justin Maughan on KVNU’s For the People with Jason Williams on 4-12-2021