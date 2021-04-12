September 11, 1951 – April 10, 2021 (age 70)

Heaven gained a most wonderful man on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Randall Daray Rhead passed away at East Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was surrounded by his family.

He was born to Raeola Jensen and Douglas McFarland Rhead on September 11, 1951. He was the fourth child of 10. He grew up in the Moreland, Idaho area where he learned how to work hard and gained life skills and talents.

He had many good times with his siblings which included building rafts, chasing and racing horses, shooting rabbits, exploring the desert, playing games like No Bears Out Tonight, Kick the Can and Annie I Over. He also shared in the work load that comes with being raised on a farm.

He spent long hours moving pipe, herding sheep and the least favorite of all, picking rocks. He loved animals, especially horses, which he had a very special way with. He learned how to rope and was excellent at both heading and healing.

He loved to race horses with his brother Kent, and he taught his daughters how to ride and care for them. He learned mechanical skills which included rebuilding his truck engine. He was very meticulous about changing the oil and the mechanical upkeep of all his vehicles.

He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to the 4 corners area where he learned Navajo and gained a great love for native Americans.

He married Donnetta Neilson in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 10, 1977. They farmed with family for a year before going to Utah State. While in Logan they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Audrey and Angela.

In 1990 they returned to Idaho to work with Randy’s brothers. He helped in designing manufacturing and distributing bike lockers around the country and Canada. He was also CFO for Idaho Falls surgical center.

Randy served in 3 bishoprics, was young men’s president and his most favorite was the nursery and primary. He was always serving others before his own interests. He was outgoing and always interested in the welfare of others. He loved his family endlessly, especially his 9 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many people of all walks of life.

He is survived by his wife, Donnetta Neilsen Rhead, of Rexburg, Idaho; his daughters, Audrey (Troy) Caldwell, of Tremonton, Utah and Angela (Tyler) Tillery, of Idaho Falls, Idaho as well as 9 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Ron (Diana) Rhead, Linda Rasmussen, Sandra (Kevin) Robbins, Richard (Cindy) Rhead, Stephen Rhead, Ronda Johnson and Kevin (Lois) Rhead; mother-in-law, Thelma Neilson, Egin, Idaho.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, father-in-law, and his grandparents.

A funeral service will be held, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00am at the Rexburg 4th Ward LDS chapel, 166 South 100 East, Rexburg, Idaho. Family will receive friends, Friday, April 16, 2021 from 5:30 – 7:00pm at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, Rexburg, Idaho and on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45am at the Rexburg 4th Ward LDS chapel.

Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery, 408 North Center Street, St. Anthony, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Flamm Funeral Home.