December 12, 1951 – April 10, 2021 (age 69)

Richard Hiram Johnson, 69, of Georgetown, Idaho, passed peacefully from this earth at his home in Georgetown, Idaho, surrounded by his beloved family on April 10, 2021.

Richard was quite simply a good and honest man. His life was honorable, courageous, and ever giving of himself. He was a special man. A quiet man. A loving husband, a wonderful son, father, grandfather, and friend.

Richard was born December 12, 1951, to Arthur K. Johnson and Leah Nora Tremelling.

He marrried the love of his life, Shannon Grimmett, July 30, 1971 in the Logan LDS Temple. A couple formed in heaven.

Richard graduated from Bear Lake High School in 1970, and graduated from ISU Trade and Tech Idaho State University. He did body and fender work at West Motor in Preston, Idaho and Stalker Chevrolet in Soda Springs, Idaho. He also worked for Simplot-Washington Construction.

He helped and loved working with his father on the farm, loved his dogs and horses — the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. Along with his family, they all gave him peace and joy.

He served unfailingly for 42 years as a lifetime member of the Bear Lake County Search and Rescue, a proud and important part of his character. To help and serve. He was also a dispatcher and a reserve officer for Bear Lake County.

Richard is father to three sons, Jeremy, Casey, and Timothy (TJ) (Jaime), grandfather of 5, great-grandfather of 4, and step-grandfather of five.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Linda Bartschi, (Ray) a brother Gary Johnson (Julie), and his great-granddaughter Kyrae Harleyann Vinyard. He is survived by a sister Caroline Stanfill (George).

Richard stood up bravely to painful injuries for much of his life and met them with courage and bravery. To the end he was as he began….A Good Man. He will be missed.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 11:00am in the Georgetown Cemetery, 100 West Street, Georgetown, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.