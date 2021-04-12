Shanna Summers King Davenport, revered wife, mother, and Nana, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on April 10, 2021, in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born on July 13, 1938, in Tremonton, Utah to Merlin (Mike) and Hazel Summers. She was raised in Bothwell, Utah, where she attended elementary school.

She graduated from Bear River High School and went on to further her studies at L.D.S. Business College, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald King, in the Salt Lake Temple, on September 22, 1959. They were blessed with four children, Kathy, Ryan, Kami, and Brandt. They later divorced. She married Earl Davenport, on August 19, 2000, and they resided in Brigham City, Utah.