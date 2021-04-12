Smithfield police looking for possible burglary suspect

Video footage of a woman suspected of burglary in Smithfield (Courtesy: Smithfield City Police Department)

SMITHFIELD — The Smithfield City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman suspected of burglarizing a home on Sunday afternoon. The burglary was reported in the neighborhood of 700 S. 100 E. in Smithfield.

The police department posted photos of the suspect Monday morning on their Facebook page. It showed video footage of the woman, who appears to have brown hair, walking toward a white colored mid-size SUV. She is seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and denim shorts. She appeared to be carrying what seems to be a small yellow colored gift bag.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact law enforcement.

