Strong canyon winds expected overnight Monday night and again Tuesday night

Written by Bill Walter
April 12, 2021
From weather.gov

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Wind Advisory for east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph from midnight Monday night to noon on Tuesday.

Effected areas include the Cache Valley, eastern Box Elder County in addition to Weber and Davis areas.  The strongest winds can be expected in the typical downslope areas of Centerville, Farmington and Weber Canyon as well as near canyons in the Brigham City and near Logan Canyon.

Residents are urged  to secure outdoor furniture, trampolines and other objects that may become airborne in strong winds.

Strong crosswinds are possible on I-15 from Brigham City to North Salt Lake, the Legacy Parkway and US-89 mainly in Weber, Davis and far southeastern Box Elder County.

Another round of strong and gusty winds is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.  These winds may be stronger than Monday night into Tuesday morning.

