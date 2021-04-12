Utah mortality rate remains low with 344 new cases reported Sunday

Vaccine

There have been 2,159 COVID-19 deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic; no new deaths were reported Sunday. With that number of deaths due to the virus, and 390,104 confirmed positives identified in Utah, that leaves Utah the state with a 0.5 percent mortality rate. With over 561,000 national deaths due to COVID, the national mortality rate is 1.8 percent.

The first COVID-19 deaths in Utah were reported in April, 2020.

As part of its Sunday report, the Utah Department of Health also announced since Saturday 63 new positive tests of the B.1.1.7 variant have been detected; that is the one first identified in Britain.

There were 344 new positive cases of the virus included on the state’s new report Sunday, 18 of them in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. There have been almost 400,000 positive cases in Utah the last 13 months with 20,986 in northern Utah.

To date, 93,415 vaccine doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District, including 67,324 in Cache County, 24,787 in Box Elder County and 1,304 in Rich County. That means 21 percent of all adults in the three northern Utah counties have been vaccinated.

Most of the 95 COVID deaths in northern Utah come from Box Elder County (50) and Cache County (45). There have been none in Rich County.

According to the state health department, 19,328 more vaccines were administered since Saturday — a large number for Sunday — and vaccinations in Utah now total just over 1.7 million. All Utahns who are now fully vaccinated amount to 679,331. Overall, 20.6 percent of Utahns have been fully vaccinated. Just over a third of the state’s population have received one shot of the vaccine.

Almost 2.45 million Utahns have been tested as of Sunday and there have been 4.38 million total tests administered in the state. Since Saturday, 4,379 people were tested for the first time and a total of 8,131 tests were administered.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 396 a day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people is 7.2 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6 percent.

In Idaho, there have been 183,153 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,993 COVID-19 deaths. In three southeast Idaho counties, case counts include 1,162 positive cases in Franklin County, 371 in Bear Lake County and 349 in Oneida County.