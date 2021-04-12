November 2, 1937 – December 18, 2020 (age 83)

Walter Richard Wellman, 83, has peacefully returned to his Heavenly Home.

Walt was born on November 2, 1937 in Denver, Colorado. He was raised on the family farm in Wheatridge, Colorado. Walt learned the value of hard work at a young age. He was responsible for milking and feeding animals and other chores in the early hours of each morning.

Walt attended Wheatridge High School and graduated in 1955. He attended the University of Denver and the University of Wyoming. He received degrees in both business and law. During his college years he assisted in his father’s real estate business, having obtained both a real estate license and a license to sell insurance while in high school.

After college Walt was called up for active duty in the United States Navy and received military law training at the Naval Justice School in Rhode Island. He loved serving in the United States military. One choice experience was serving as a legal officer at the China Lake Naval Ordnance Test Station while his brother Hal was assigned there as a test pilot. After his military service was completed Walt took over managing his family’s real estate business.

While in college Walt met Linda Kay Nield. They were married in July 1963. Together they have six children. Not long after their marriage, Walt and Linda moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where he worked for Farmers Insurance Group as their top claims representative. During this time Walt formed a claims adjusters union, the first union of its kind in the country, certified by the National Labor Relations Board as the Independent Association of Insurance Claim Adjusters.

Walt left Farmers in order to manage his own business as a real estate developer on a full-time basis, and for decades thereafter developed large projects in several Utah counties.

At the age of 27 Walt joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was active in the church all his life, serving in many callings including Gospel Doctrine Instructor, Bishop, Temple Ordinance Worker, MTC Branch President, High Priests Quorum Instructor and other callings. Walt loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and was faithful to the end. He was always striving to let nothing deter him from serving the Lord with all his might.

Walt loved his family and always tried to support them in any activity they wanted to try. He was always accepting of anyone who wanted to join a family outing or vacation. Walt loved to fish, read and go boating. Many memories were made at Lake Powell and on the family boat.

Later in life Walt married Sandra Gagon. They were sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in December 2004. Sandy was a blessing to Walt and without her his life in his later years would have been very different. Together they served in callings, serve in the temple, enjoyed family, and enjoyed each other’s company.

Walt is preceded in death by his parents, Harold Clark Wellman and Alice Jane Nixon Wellman, and by his brothers James Dale Wellman (Jimmie) and Harold N. Wellman (Hal). He is survived by his wife Sandy, by his brother George, and by his children Richard, Robert (Tiffany), David, Marcie, Matthew and Mitzi, eleven grandchildren and one great-grandson.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the nurses, aides and staff from Inspiration Hospice and Willow Glen Health and Rehab who so kindly and skillfully assisted Walt in his declining weeks and months.

All who knew Walt are invited to attend a Memorial Service honoring his life on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12:00 noon, at the Fishburn chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 105 Fishburn Drive, Brigham City, Utah (just west of Main Street).

