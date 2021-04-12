Watchdog group raises practical concerns about election reforms

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY (center) is the principal sponsor of H.R. 1 (the so-called "For the People Act") in the U.S. Senate (Photo courtesy of VOX.com)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A recent report from a non-partisan watchdog group has confirmed the concerns of many Utah lawmakers about the potentially harmful impacts of a sweeping Democratic voting reform initiative.

“If H.R. 1 is adopted,” the report from the Honest Elections Project contends, “voters across the nation – and states across the political spectrum – would see their election laws upended.

“In their place would come strict mandates from Washington, novel voting systems, impossible deadlines and the threat of costly lawsuits if and when states fail to implement them.”

Sen. Mike Lee has condemned the so-called “For the People Act of 2021” as legislation written “in hell by the Devil himself.”

Despite his normal impulse toward cooperation in the U.S. House, Rep. Blake Moore (R-District 1) has also blasted the provisions of H.R. 1 as an unconstitutional attempt by congressional Democrats to federalize state election processes.

Cache Valley lawmakers – including Sen. Scott Sandall (R-District 17) and state representatives Dan Johnson (R-District 4), Mike Petersen (R-District 3) and Casey Snider (R-District 5) – have also voiced concern about the bill’s potential to usurp the traditional authority of states to manage their own elections.

House Democrats contend that H.R. 1 would restore critical parts of the 1960s Voting Rights Act by automatically registering all Americans as voters. They say the bill would also combat GOP voter suppression efforts, limit dark money in election campaigns and curtail political corruption.

Republicans say that the “For the People Act” is a blatant attempt to institutionalize the emergency changes to voting procedures that were adopted by some states during the 2020 general election as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. The resulting relaxation of voting procedures – particularly those governing mail-in balloting and voter identification requirements – led to still-unresolved suspicions about widespread voter fraud in the presidential election.

Despite that controversy, H.R. 1 recently passed in the U.S. House, where Democrats hold a narrow majority, without a single GOP supporter.

If passed by the Senate and signed by President Joe Biden, the “For the People Act” would implement nationwide automatic voter registration, restore the franchise for convicted felons and expand mail-in, early and absentee voting opportunities.

States would also be forbidden by law from purging their voter rolls or requiring voters to show proof of their identities.

While sidestepping those political issues, the recent report from the Honest Elections Project (HEP) focused on practical concerns that might arise if H.R. 1 is enacted.

To comply with H.R. 1, HEP analysts wrote that 14 states would have to implement no-excuse absentee balloting and most states would have to develop procedures that would automatically make all voters eligible for absentee voting.

A total of 29 states would also have to develop procedures to allow same-day voter registration.

The biggest concern, according to the HEP report, is that the “For the People Act” sets a deadline for implementation of all its changes not later than the midterm elections of 2020. That requirement, they warn, could overwhelm state governments that would be trying to make significant changes to their voting procedures under an unrealistic deadline and the threat of legal consequences.

If state officials fail to meet that 2022 deadline, their voting results could be “decertified” at national level under the provisions of H.R. 1.

“(The implementation of H.R. 1) has the potential to create confusion, chaos, fraud and litigation,” the HEP report concludes.

Based in Washington D.C., the Honest Elections Project was organized as a nonpartisan group prior to the 2020 presidential election. Its stated goal is to support the right of every lawful voter to participate in free and honest elections.