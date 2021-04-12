Wizards snap Utah’s 24-game home winning streak, win 125-121

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, goes to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends in the first half during an NBA basketball game Monday, April 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 34 points to help the Washington Wizards beat Utah 125-121 on Monday night, ending a franchise-record, 24-game home winning streak for the Jazz.

Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for the Wizards. Daniel Gafford matched his season high with 15 points while Robin Lopez and Davis Bertans each chipped in 10 for Washington. The Wizards swept the season series with the Jazz after shooting 52% from the field and 47% from 3-point range.

Donovan Mitchell scored 42 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added a season-high 33 for Utah. Joe Ingles chipped in 18 but the Jazz also had a two-game winning streak snapped while losing at home for the first time in 2021.

The Jazz rallied late and cut a 19-point deficit to 121-119 on a driving layup from Mitchell with 12.3 seconds left.

Beal hit a pair of free throws with 11.5 seconds remaining. Bogdanovic missed a corner 3-pointer on the other end and Westbrook added two more free throws to secure the win.

Washington seemingly broke open the game starting late in the third quarter. After Mitchell hit a pair of free throws to give Utah an 80-79 lead, the Wizards went on a 30-10 run to take control.

Westbrook scored a basket and assisted on five others to help Washington pull away. Ish Smith capped the lengthy run with a running layup, giving the Wizards a 109-90 lead with 8:23 left.

Mitchell imposed his will on offense during the first quarter, scoring 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Utah scored on 11 straight possessions and staked out a 39-30 lead in the final minute of the quarter. Mitchell fueled that with six consecutive baskets.

The Jazz shot 16 of 23 from the field in the first quarter. Every Utah player who scored points during the quarter shot 50% or better from the field.

Washington was even more efficient on offense in the second quarter. The Wizards made 13 of their first 15 shots from the field and shot 16 of 22 overall during the quarter.

It helped Washington build a 66-59 lead after stringing together a 12-4 run. Beal scored or assisted on four out of five baskets to fuel the run, and had 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting by halftime.

TIP INS

Wizards: Alex Len made Washington’s only 3-pointer in the first quarter. It was just the seventh made 3-pointer for Len this season and his only basket of the game. … The Wizards outscored Utah 57-14 in bench points and 58-46 in the paint.

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson (right sprained ankle) and Mike Conley (right hamstring injury management) did not play. … Mitchell is averaging 40.5 points over his last four games. … Utah outscored Washington 18-11 in second-chance points. … Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale each finished with 12 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Jazz: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.