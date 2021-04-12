May 12, 1939 – March 31, 2021 (age 81)



Worthen Neville Hunsaker passed away at his home in Farmington Hills, Michigan on March 31, 2021 after a brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife, Karen; daughter, Julie (Paul); and son, Brian (Jeong-Ah). He is also survived by four grandchildren: Natalie and Claudia Seiler and Derek and Lia Hunsaker. He leaves behind two brothers and two sisters.

Mr. Hunsaker was born in Houston, Texas and grew up in Logan, Utah. In 1961, he graduated from Utah State University and later received his Ph.D. in mathematics from Washington State University.

He was an officer in the U.S. Army and served his tour of duty at the U.S. Air Force Academy, teaching mathematics to the cadets.

After completing his military service, he accepted a faculty position in the mathematics department at Southern Illinois University, where he worked until his retirement.