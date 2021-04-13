Case dismissed against Logan man accused of breaking into Smithfield business

Booking photos for Ryan P. Dean and Melissa K. Christiansen (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — The case against a 39-year-old Logan man charged with burglarizing a Smithfield business has been dismissed. Ryan P. Dean and Melissa K. Christiansen were arrested in December, accused of breaking into an auto body shop and taking keys and titles to two vehicles, along with around 50 silver coins.

Dean appeared for a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon. He had been charged with burglary and theft, both third-degree felonies.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Jacob Gordon told the court the alleged victim in the case had moved out of the country and prosecutors no longer had contact with them. He asked the court to dismiss the case without prejudice, allowing prosecutors to refile the charges in the future.

Judge Brandon Maynard granted Gordon’s request and ordered Dean to be released from the Cache County Jail.

According to court records, Christiansen pleaded “no contest” to an amended count of class-A burglary and class-B theft on Jan. 25. She was later sentenced to 120 days in jail with credit for 71 days served.

