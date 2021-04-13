Eccles Theatre hosts thrilling display of movement artistry

Utah's renowned Ririe Woodbury Dance Company performed live for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak more than a year ago at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan on Monday evening,

LOGAN – It was a happy coincidence.

On Monday, the local CacheARTS organization needed an act to kick off its much-delayed 2020-21 National Touring Season at the Ellen Eccles Theatre.

As luck would have it, Utah’s renowned Ririe Woodbury Dance Company needed a venue in which to perform live for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak more than a year ago.

Voila, as they say.

To make the event even more serendipitous, a good-sized audience of Cache Valley dance aficionados enjoyed a thrilling display of movement artistry that resulted from that brilliantly orchestrated happenstance.

The six-member Ririe Woodbury ensemble was led by the athletic Bashaun Williams and the sinuous Megan McCarthy. The other talented performers were Dominica Greene, Nicholas Jurica, Corinne Lohner and Fausto Rivera.

The show was composed of three dance suites, each with distinct moods, strikingly different styles of movement and varied musical accompaniment. Two of those performances were world premiers by choreographers Yin Yue and Charles O. Anderson. The third was a favorite composition from the troupe’s repertoire by Andrea Miller.

“In the Moment Somehow Secluded” by Yin Yue was an ethereal representation of an internal mental process, characterized by seemingly random movements performed in breathtaking unison.

In his composition “Rites,” Anderson sought to create a ritual dance to capture the pain of marginalization and disenfranchisement that is a counterpoint to the American Dream. To the rhythms of highly syncopated music, the movements of the Ririe Woodbury dancers blended the styles of African tribal dances with those of modern interpretative dance.

In a much lighter tone, Miller’s “I Can See Myself” was performed to the throbbing beat of an Israeli mix of punk and reggae music with a hint of Gypsy melodies on the side. The exuberant romp included McCarthy doing a hilarious series of mind-boggling feats that would have made a professional contortionist green with envy.

Based in Salt Lake City, the Ririe Woodbury Dance Company is Utah’s foremost contemporary dance troupe. The company was founded in 1964 by University of Utah dance professors Joan Woodbury and Shirley Ririe.

Its mission is to promote contemporary works of choreographic art by creating and performing original modern dances while increasing public understanding of and appreciation for the art of dance through educational outreach programs in public schools and in universities.

Next up at the Ellen Eccles Theatre is the Cache Theatre Company’s production of the musical comedy “Matilda” that will debut April 30.