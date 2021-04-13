September 3, 1959 – April 11, 2021 (age 61)



Frank L. Vinson was born September 3, 1959 and passed away April 11, 2021 at his mother’s home in Richmond, Utah.

Frank loved to be outside. He enjoyed boating, fishing, riding motorcycles and animals of any species. One of his greatest joys was music, especially the Beatles. He would sit and listen to vinyls for hours.

He was an excellent mechanic. If Frank could not get it to run, it was not going to run. He had the steadiest hands and paid great attention to detail. When he would restore a model or train or doll, it would look better than when it was new.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

Frank was preceded in death by his fathers, Frank Holowinski and Lynn Vinson.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Vinson, his sister, Teresa Vinson and a nephew, Tanner Miles.

Graveside service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 1:00pm in the Richmond City Cemetery, 350 North 200 East, Richmond, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.