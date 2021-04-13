High Winds expected in Cache, Box Elder counties Tuesday evening

wmay.com

After a windy early part of the day Tuesday, even stronger canyon winds are expected Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a High Wind Warning for the Utah portion of the Cache Valley and eastern Box Elder County from 6p.m. Tuesday to 12 noon on Wednesday.

Easterly winds will be in the range of 30 to 40 mph with gusts in excess of 70 mph.

These winds may cause power outages and may also move loose debris and damage property.

Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.

Residents are encouraged to secure outdoor furniture, trampolines, farm equipment and other objects that could become airborne in strong winds.

Strong crosswinds are expected on north to south-running routes including I-15, US-89 and US-91.