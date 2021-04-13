Joanie Seager Jensen passed from this life to the next on April 12, 2021 having waged a valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She was born on April 4, 1939 to James Frank and Orpha Bowers Seager in their home in Garland, Utah. She had one sister, Zelma and two brothers, Monty and Larry. They were best friends for life, and she loved them dearly.

She married Peter C. Peterson on February 26, 1955. They later divorced. She married Bill C. Jensen on May 3, 1980.

From humble beginnings, Joanie spent her life creating a legacy of love, kindness, courage, and compassion that will never be forgotten. She loved everyone and went out of her way to make all feel welcome and loved. She was happiest when she was camping, shopping, or hosting family parties at her home. She was an amazing cook, the world’s best grandma, and a world class shopper. She loved collecting dishes of every kind, decorating her home, and working in her yard and garden.

Throughout her life she was an example of enduring love and her influence will be felt among her posterity and friends for generations. She will be missed by those who are left behind, but remembered at each campfire, every shopping trip, and family gathering.

She is survived by her husband Bill, her four children, Nancy Lynn Peterson, Hal Douglas (Lisa) Peterson, Suzy (Roger) Rich, Jeff (Penny) Peterson. Two step-daughters, Cindy (Todd) Gibbs and Terry (Tracy) Nielsen. Her sister Zelma and two sisters-in-law, Kaylene Seager and Audrey Seager.

All services will be held at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00pm and Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:30am. The funeral service will be held on Thursday April 15, 2021 at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers please take your family camping.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.