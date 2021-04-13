August 16, 1977 ~ April 7, 2021 (age 43)



Kimberly Marie Bexell, 43, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at her home in Pleasant View, Utah.

She was born on August 16, 1977 in Ogden, Utah, the daughter of Daniel “Danny” Allan and Donna Marie Hancey Erickson.

Kim was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, Allan and Alice Erickson and Ellis Hancey.

She is survived by her children, Dallas and Bailey Anderson; mother, Donna Erickson; brothers, Justin (Chrystal) Erickson and Ben (Kimmy) Erickson, both of Texas; sisters, Jenny (Jeff) Quinton of Idaho and Laura (Will) Blackburn and Grandma Dora Hancey; eight nieces and nephews; numerous extended family, friends and a Toy Yorkie, Coco.

For all those fortunate to have had the opportunity to know Kim, you would have experienced how loving, kindhearted and funny she was with everyone in her life. Her true passion was for her family, loving each and every one with all her heart, especially her children.

Her professional life was no different. She held various roles in healthcare, with her most recent role as Director of Med/Surg for an Intermountain company called Intalere. She was highly respected by her colleagues and customers as an expert in her field.

She graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. This was a significant milestone for her, graduating with a 4.0 GPA. For all those who knew her, you would know she would greet even strangers with a hug, always saying, “I’m a hugger!” as they extended their hand.

Kim loved to cook, always experimenting with new recipes and combinations of spices, which occasionally resulted in take-out for dinner. She loved holidays with her children, always coming up with a new spin or theme on a traditional holiday. She never forgot a birthday and always sent the wittiest cards, and it was rare she could be out done.

Kim made friends everywhere she traveled, easily striking up conversations with strangers, which occasionally led to lifelong friendships. She loved to laugh and always had an infectious smile on her face. She loved music and babies, popcorn, the Seattle Seahawks, and it wasn’t uncommon to find her fishing the Ogden River, off the bridge on a random weekday. She loved game nights with her family and especially loved drive-in theaters. She loved gardening and word games and loved winning at pool or bowling.

Her beautiful blue eyes were always smiling. Now with Dad, they can once again go on their motorcycle rides together! She will be missed more than she would have ever known by those who love her, and she will forever be a part of those lives she touched. May we carry her laughter and kindness in our hearts and give more hugs….

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 North Washington Blvd., North Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30am at the mortuary.

Interment, Hyde Park City Cemetery, 425 East Center Street, Hyde Park, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.