Lloyd Berentzen dealt with a pandemic and 191 other programs

Lloyd Berentzen, the outgoing director of the Bear River Health District, was lauded by members of the Cache County Council and other local officials for exemplary service on Mar. 23.

The following is the second story in a three part series chronicling the work of Lloyd Berentzen, former director of the Bear River Health District who recently retired.

LOGAN – As the pandemic continued to unfold in 2020 and Bear River Health Department Director Lloyd Berentzen delayed his retirement, there were still 191 programs in the department needing attention.

“And that was a challenge. And now normalizing services, that’s the challenge,” Berentzen exclaimed. “Trying to get back to where let’s normalize things, let’s try to get back to where we’re doing all of our other programs and paying the attention they need to have.

“You know, making sure that when you turn your tap on that your water is clean and good. Not that those things weren’t still happening but we had to really go much as possible, bare bones in every other program because of COVID.”

There are 13 health departments in Utah and the Bear River Health District is somewhat unusual in that it includes Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. But Berentzen said they make it work.

“Those commissioners and elected officials sit on a number of boards together, they know each other really well. And so when we would get together on the board of health and we had representation from the elected officials, we really could operate as one body.

“Now we know that there are differences in administration. You have a commission form of government in both Box Elder and Rich counties. (In Cache County) you have a council form of government. But how they all work together and understood each other, especially with COVID, the cohesiveness they had was phenomenal.”

In our final look at Lloyd Berentzen’s 35-year career at the health department we visit his winding down days and the change of regime.