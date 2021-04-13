USU hands-on science series wraps up Spring with a delicious topic

Silvana Martini, PhD, Research director, Aggie Chocolate Factory

LOGAN — A resource that has given individuals hands-on access to fairly detailed science is USU’s Science Unwrapped series. Of course the events this year are being done remotely.

This Friday, April 16th, they are presenting the science of chocolate with a special guest – Silvana Martini, a professor and research director at the Aggie Chocolate Factory.

She will be speaking Friday night at 7p.m. on Zoom on the topic “Molecules, Crystals and Chocolate- Oh My!” On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Mary-Ann Muffaletto from Science Unwrapped said this presentation comes with a treat.

“She’s going to take us all the way from the Cacao tree to the farm and what happens to get chocolate into the form that we love so much. And as an added bonus, she’s making samples of the chocolate production process available, free samples at the Aggie Chocolate Factory. Folks can pick those up prior to the talk to have with them during the talk,” she explains.

The event is free. Muffaletto said the Science Unwrapped Series has barely slowed down during the pandemic.

“We had to make a quick pivot to online presentations, and we’ve been doing these live on the event nights and recording them and posting them to our website so folks can watch them later. But after every presentation, we have a live Q & A and people can type in their questions.”

Those who would like to watch and take part in the Zoom cast, and for more information, go to usu.edu/unwrapped.

AUDIO: Mary-Ann Muffaletto talks with Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 4-13-2021