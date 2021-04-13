Utah joins other states announcing a pause using J & J vaccine

brhd.org

Among 6.8 million doses of the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered so far, six women developed “a rare and sever type of blood clot” and for that reason Utah is one of the states announcing a pause in use of the vaccine.

One of the six women died and a second woman in Nebraska is hospitalized in critical condition.

Latest totals Tuesday from the Utah Department of Health indicate there have been a total of 2,161 COVID-19 deaths in Utah. Two new coronavirus deaths were reported Tuesday.

Tuesday there were 358 new positive cases of the virus included on the state’s new report, 28 of them in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties. There have been 390,647 positive cases in Utah the last 13 months with 21,018 in northern Utah.

Since the start of the pandemic over a year ago there have been 21,022 total positive cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties (20,632 of those patients are described as “recovered”). Most of the cases were found in Cache County (15,720) followed by Box Elder County (5,138) and Rich County (144).

The state health department said 30,001 more vaccines were administered since Monday and vaccinations in Utah now total just over 1.74 million. All Utahns who are now fully vaccinated total 699,517 which accounts for more than 20 percent of the state.

Almost 2.5 million Utahns have been tested as of Tuesday and there have been nearly 4.4 million total tests administered in the state. Since Monday, 5,683 people were tested for the first time and a total of 15,222 tests were administered.

There were 124 people hospitalized Tuesday, two more than Monday and 59 of those are in intensive care units. That is two fewer than Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 406 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of people over people is 7.7 percent. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8 percent.

Since the start of the outbreak 390,647 Utahns have contracted COVID-19.

In Idaho there have been 183,691 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,996 COVID-19 deaths. In the three southeast Idaho counties case counts include 1,164 positive cases in Franklin County, 373 in Bear Lake County and 352 in Oneida County.