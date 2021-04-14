CoraLee Spencer Campbell, a 66-year-old resident of Clear Creek, Utah, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by family.

CoraLee was born February 8, 1955, in Brigham City, Utah, to Leon and Coleen Savage Spencer. She was raised in Garland, Utah, with her two brothers and two sisters. In her youth, she loved to be outdoors with her family.

While attending elementary school, CoraLee didn’t know her fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Norma Campbell, would someday be her mother-in-law. She always said, “Treat your teachers with kindness; you never know if you will be related to them some day.” She worked as a seamstress after graduating from Bear River High School.

She met Mont Campbell on a blind date and they married April 12, 1974, in Tremonton, Utah. They settled on the family ranch in Clear Creek, Utah, where they raised two boys and two girls. She worked hard on the ranch and in raising her children right. She always told her children to, “Stay out of the creek and beware of rattlesnakes.” She told her children on their way out the door, “Remember who you are and where you come from.”

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in Cub Scouts, as the ward librarian, and in other callings. She loved to sew and to be involved with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader of good books and enjoyed her association with the Book Club in Malta. We always admired her beautiful handwriting. Additionally, she was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

CoraLee is survived by her spouse, Mont Campbell; son, Blaine (Delores) Campbell; son, Vance (Jamie) Campbell; daughter, Sharon (George) Ray; daughter, Sara (Travis) VanMeter; six grandchildren; and her siblings, Nancy, LeRoy, and Shelly. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, David Spencer.

The funeral will be held at 11:00am Friday, April 16, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 280 North 1st Street West, Malta, Idaho, with Bishop Lane Schumann officiating.



Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00pm Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th Street, in Burley, Idaho and at the church on Friday, April 14, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:45am.

Burial will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery, Clear Creek, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rasmussen Funeral Home.