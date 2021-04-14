County executive on trying to keep up with growth and improving ambulance service

LOGAN — What is hoped to become a regular feature on KVNU’s For the People program began Wednesday afternoon – a chat about Cache County with new executive David Zook.

He comes to the county after being city manager in Nibley.

Zook said he has long worked in fast-growing communities like Nibley and keeping up with growth has always been a challenge. That growth is happening all over the county and is expected to continue.

“Cache County is going to double in population in the next 20 to 30 years. And it’s happening now, you mentioned Nibley. Nibley has doubled in size every decade since 1990, they’re up to about 8-thousand people now. They have close to 2,000 housing units there now, they have almost that many being proposed or on the books right now to be built, So they already have enough projects to double again, we’re only a year into the decade,” Zook said.

He said fixing the roads to handle all that growth is another challenge. To make sure the county gets its fair share of tax dollars back for roads, he has talked to the governor’s office to try to make sure that happens. Zook also said he’s keeping his promise to upgrade ambulance service in the county.

“We had some major changes in how ambulance services are provided in our county. And that started this January…January 1st. We had an unwinding of the old system that was countywide, and now we have 3 separate systems operating in our county. The north end is kind of being served by Smithfield City, Logan city is taking the middle and then the county is taking the rest.”

Zook had praise for Cache County Fire Chief Rod Hammer. He said he has done a great job in rolling out the revised service and he’s been able to improve the level of service. Zook said we now have paramedics aboard all the ambulances.

AUDIO: Cache County executive David Zook talks to Jason Williams on KVNU’s For the People on 4-14-2021