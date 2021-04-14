Logan Canyon closed temporarily after multiple slide-offs

LOGAN — Blowing wind and snow had closed a portion of Logan Canyon, US-89. The Utah Highway Patrol closed the canyon from Beaver Mountain to Bear Lake, Thursday morning.

UHP Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the canyon road was snow covered beyond Spring Hollow. Multiple semi-trucks have slid off the road near the summit, forcing troopers to close the canyon to through traffic.

Plows and tow trucks are in the process of clearing the road so traffic can resume.

Logan City police are also reporting slick and icy roads because of the high winds and snow. Officers are asking motorists to avoid driving on the east benches above Lundstrom Park and in the Cliffside Neighborhoods until roads are cleared.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until noon. Wind gusts early Wednesday morning reached 56 mph at both Utah State University and the Logan Cache Airport. Stronger gust of 64 mph were reported on top of Crow Mountain, between Smithfield and Richmond.

Winds are forecasted to decrease through the afternoon as rain and snow continue.

