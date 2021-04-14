Logan man pleads guilty to molesting 2 teen girls

Booking photo for Lee E. Poorte (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 62-year-old Logan man has confessed to molesting two teenage girls several years ago. Lee E. Poorte was arrested last September and later released from jail after posting $20,000 bail.

Poorte participated in a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to five amended counts of sexual abuse of a child and five counts of forcible sexual abuse, all second-degree felonies. The 10 remaining charges were dropped by prosecutors as part of the agreement.

In September, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies received a report from a 13-year-old girl describing how Poorte had inappropriately touched her multiple times. The victim reported the touching had occurred both over and under her clothing during the past couple years.

The girl also showed investigators a text message she said Poorte had sent to her. In it, he apologized for touching and betraying her trust.

Investigators later spoke to a second female who is now 18-years-old. She also reported being groped and molested by Poorte hundreds of times when she was younger.

The second alleged victim also received a similar text from Poorte. He apologized and blamed his actions on his “own insecurities.”

Deputies contacted Poorte at his residence and took him into custody for questioning. He admitted to touching both girls for his “own gratification.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Dane Murray said prosecutors offered Poorte the plea deal after consulting with the victims. The agreement will keep them from having to testify in a trial.

Defense attorney Susanne Gustin asked the court to postpone sentencing. She said Poorte is undergoing a psycho-sexual evaluation, to determine his risk for re-offending or acting out sexually in the future.

Poorte was ordered to be sentenced June 16. He could face up to 15-years in prison.

